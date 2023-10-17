The Liberty Flames are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 17, according to our computer model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-14.5) Toss Up (54.5) Liberty 39, Middle Tennessee 15

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 17.4% chance of a victory for the Blue Raiders.

The Blue Raiders is 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

Middle Tennessee is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season.

Blue Raiders games have hit the over in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The average point total for the Middle Tennessee this year is 2.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Flames an 86.7% chance to win.

The Flames have covered the spread five times in five games.

Two of the Flames' five games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 54.5 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for Liberty games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Raiders vs. Flames 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 35.3 17.2 29.3 19 41.3 15.3 Middle Tennessee 22.1 31.9 29.8 28.3 12 36.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.