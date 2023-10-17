The Liberty Flames (6-0) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Williams Stadium in a CUSA clash.

Liberty has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 25th-best in scoring offense (35.3 points per game) and 19th-best in scoring defense (17.2 points allowed per game). Middle Tennessee ranks 108th in points per game (22.1), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 31.9 points allowed per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Liberty 389 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 479 (34th) 398.6 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.7 (15th) 121.7 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.5 (2nd) 267.3 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.5 (78th) 12 (102nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 7 (94th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (4th)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has recored 1,819 passing yards, or 259.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.6% of his passes and has collected 11 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 22.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Jaiden Credle has carried the ball 58 times for 316 yards, with two touchdowns.

Frank Peasant has been given 49 carries and totaled 171 yards with two touchdowns.

Holden Willis has registered 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 412 (58.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has two touchdowns.

Elijah Metcalf has caught 35 passes and compiled 409 receiving yards (58.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Justin Olson's 29 grabs (on 36 targets) have netted him 333 yards (47.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat for Liberty so far this season. He has 1,353 passing yards, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 337 yards (56.2 ypg) on 69 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has racked up 592 yards on 98 carries while finding the end zone three times.

CJ Daniels has hauled in 18 catches for 438 yards (73.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Treon Sibley has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 385 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Elijah Smoot has a total of 145 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven passes and scoring two touchdowns.

