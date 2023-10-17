The Liberty Flames (6-0) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5) in a CUSA matchup on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The contest has a 55.5-point over/under.

Liberty has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking 13th-best in total offense (479.0 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (315.7 yards allowed per game). With 389.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Middle Tennessee ranks 72nd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 103rd, allowing 398.6 total yards per contest.

Liberty vs Middle Tennessee Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -13.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Middle Tennessee Recent Performance

The Blue Raiders are really struggling right now offensively, accumulating 429.7 yards per game in their past three games (-26-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 421.3 (98th-ranked).

The Blue Raiders are -31-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (23.7 per game) and -65-worst in points allowed (33.0).

Middle Tennessee is 26th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (318.0 per game), and -95-worst in passing yards given up (290.7).

The Blue Raiders are -69-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (111.7), and 97th in rushing yards allowed (130.7).

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, in their past three games.

Middle Tennessee has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Middle Tennessee has hit the over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).

Middle Tennessee has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Middle Tennessee is this season when entering a game as the underdog by or more on the moneyline.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato leads Middle Tennessee with 1,819 yards on 177-of-258 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 156 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 82 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jaiden Credle has rushed 58 times for 316 yards, with two touchdowns.

Frank Peasant has run for 171 yards across 49 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Holden Willis has racked up 412 receiving yards on 27 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Elijah Metcalf has 35 receptions (on 48 targets) for a total of 409 yards (58.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Justin Olson's 36 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 333 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Brumfield paces the team with 2.5 sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has amassed 1.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

Tra Fluellen has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 20 tackles and two passes defended.

