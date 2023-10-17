The Edmonton Oilers (0-2) take on the Nashville Predators (1-2) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, October 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Oilers fell to the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-145) Predators (+120) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators were an underdog 16 times last season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 43.8%, of those games.

Nashville was 5-7 last season when bookmakers made them underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 45.5% chance for the Predators to win.

For Nashville last season, 34 games finished with more goals than Tuesday's over/under of 6.5.

Predators vs Oilers Additional Info

Predators vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 223 (28th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 236 (12th) 89 (1st) Power Play Goals 44 (24th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators' 223 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 28th in the NHL.

Nashville gave up 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the league.

They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

Nashville had 44 power-play goals (on 250 chances), 24th in the NHL.

The Predators scored on 17.6% of their power plays, No. 27 in the NHL.

Nashville had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).

The Predators had the sixth-best penalty kill percentage (82.55%).

The Predators won 52.2% of faceoffs, eighth-best in the NHL.

Nashville's 9.2% shooting percentage was 26th in the league.

The Predators held their opponents scoreless two times.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.