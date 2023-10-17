Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Tennessee
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Fans watching from Tennessee will have their eyes on the Tennessee Volunteers versus the Alabama Crimson Tide, which is one of many solid options on the Week 8 college football schedule.
College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Liberty Flames
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 17
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Liberty (-14.5)
Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Memphis (-5.5)
East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Chattanooga Mocs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Tucker Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Charleston Southern Buccaneers at UT Martin Skyhawks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-8.5)
Austin Peay Governors at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Eccles Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
