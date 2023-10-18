2023 BMW Ladies Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea is the site of the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship from October 19-22 ($2.2M purse), with Lydia Ko the most recent winner and Atthaya Thitikul this year's favorite (+1100).
BMW Ladies Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Seowon Valley Country Club
- Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,680 yards
BMW Ladies Championship Best Odds to Win
Atthaya Thitikul
- Tee Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1100
Thitikul Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Ascendant LPGA
|2nd
|-9
|4
|70-69-71-65
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
|48th
|-6
|13
|68-71-68
|Portland Classic
|7th
|-18
|8
|70-65-67-68
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 9:09 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1100
Kim Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|The Ascendant LPGA
|1st
|-13
|0
|64-68-70-69
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
|48th
|-6
|13
|70-67-70
|Portland Classic
|21st
|-13
|13
|68-69-70-68
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 9:42 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Ko Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|CP Women’s Open
|2nd
|-9
|0
|69-70-71-69
|AIG Women’s Open
|30th
|+1
|15
|73-68-74-74
|Amundi Evian Championship
|20th
|-2
|12
|70-70-73-69
Nelly Korda
- Tee Time: 9:42 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Korda Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Portland Classic
|14th
|-15
|11
|65-71-69-68
|CP Women’s Open
|32nd
|+2
|11
|70-70-75-75
|AIG Women’s Open
|11th
|-2
|12
|73-70-69-74
Lilia Vu
- Tee Time: 9:31 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Vu Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|2nd
|-14
|0
|72-67-67-68
|Portland Classic
|14th
|-15
|11
|71-69-69-64
|CP Women’s Open
|22nd
|+1
|10
|72-72-73-72
BMW Ladies Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Ruoning Yin
|+1600
|Minjee Lee
|+1600
|Linn Grant
|+2000
|Celine Boutier
|+2000
|Megan Khang
|+2200
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|+2500
|Jiyai Shin
|+2500
|Hye-jin Choi
|+2500
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|+2800
|Rose Zhang
|+3300
