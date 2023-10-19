Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Monroe County, Tennessee this week.
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Polk County High School at Sweetwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Sweetwater, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
East Ridge High School at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Madisonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tellico Plains High School at McMinn Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Englewood, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
