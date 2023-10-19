High school football action in Rutherford County, Tennessee is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Johnson County
  • Blount County
  • Morgan County
  • Giles County
  • Lincoln County
  • Wilson County
  • Sullivan County
  • Coffee County
  • Jefferson County
  • Hardeman County

    • Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Cloudland High School at R-S Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Rutherfordton, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Smyrna High School at Antioch High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Antioch, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blackman High School at Rockvale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Rockvale, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Riverdale High School at Siegel High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Richland High School at Eagleville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Eagleville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oakland High School at Ravenwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Brentwood, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.