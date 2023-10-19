Thomas Novak and the Nashville Predators will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. There are prop bets for Novak available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Thomas Novak vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Novak Season Stats Insights

Novak's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:01 per game on the ice, is -2.

Novak has twice scored a goal in a game this year in four games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Novak has registered a point twice this year in four games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Novak has yet to put up an assist this season through four games.

Novak has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Novak having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Novak Stats vs. the Rangers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Rangers were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

They had the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 1 2 Points 0 2 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

