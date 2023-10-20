Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Carter County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Happy Valley High School at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cloudland High School at R-S Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rutherfordton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
