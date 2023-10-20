Support your favorite local high school football team in Cheatham County, Tennessee this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Cheatham County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Sycamore High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Fairview, TN

Fairview, TN Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9

2A - Region 5 - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Stewart County High School at Cheatham County Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Ashland City, TN

Ashland City, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Hickman High School at Harpeth High School