Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Cocke County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Polk County
  • Monroe County
  • Blount County

    • Cocke County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Jefferson County High School at Cocke County High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Newport, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

