Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Grace Christian Academy at Silverdale Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McCallie School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: AA - East Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Bank High School at Hixson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hixson, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame High School at Christian Academy of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Blount High School at Soddy-Daisy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Madisonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Howard School at Chattanooga Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Harrison, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Christian School at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ooltewah High School at Coffee County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Manchester, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
