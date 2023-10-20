We have 2023 high school football action in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Grace Christian Academy at Silverdale Baptist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McCallie School at Knoxville Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Conference: AA - East Region

AA - East Region How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Bank High School at Hixson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Hixson, TN

Hixson, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame High School at Christian Academy of Knoxville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

William Blount High School at Soddy-Daisy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN

Soddy-Daisy, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Ridge High School at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Madisonville, TN

Madisonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

The Howard School at Chattanooga Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Harrison, TN

Harrison, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga Christian School at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ooltewah High School at Coffee County Central High School