Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
In Lincoln County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Lincoln County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Cascade High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.