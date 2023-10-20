Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maury County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
If you live in Maury County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Maury County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Summit High School at Nolensville High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Nolensville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tullahoma High School at Spring Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Columbia, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Zion Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Columbia, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickman County High School at Mt. Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mount Pleasant, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mt. Juliet, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
