If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Montgomery County, Tennessee, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Kirkwood High School at Kenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Dickson County High School at West Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeast High School at Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Rossview High School at Clarksville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 13

4A - Region 7 - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Nashville Christian School at Clarksville Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Station Camp High School at Montgomery Central High School