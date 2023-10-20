In Putnam County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.

    • Putnam County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Macon County High School at Watertown High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Watertown, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stone Memorial High School at Upperman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Baxter, TN
    • Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jackson County High School at Monterey High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Gainesboro, TN
    • Conference: 2A - Region 3 - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

