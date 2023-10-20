Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Roane County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Roane County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Rockwood High School at Oakdale School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Oakdale, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Harriman, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.