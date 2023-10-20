If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Roane County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Polk County
  • Blount County
  • Monroe County

    • Roane County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Rockwood High School at Oakdale School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Oakdale, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Midway High School at Harriman High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Harriman, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.