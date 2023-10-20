Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Shelby County, Tennessee this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
First Assembly Christian School at Fayette Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Somerville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ensworth High School at Briarcrest Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Eads, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University School of Jackson at St. Benedict at Auburndale
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Cordova, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evangelical Christian School at St. George's Independent School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Collierville, TN
- Conference: Class A - West Region - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakhaven High School at Memphis University School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom Preparatory Academy at Tennessee Heat
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
