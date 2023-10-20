If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Wilson County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Polk County
  • Blount County
  • Monroe County

    • Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Macon County High School at Watertown High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Watertown, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Columbia Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Mt. Juliet, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ezell-Harding Christian School at Friendship Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Lebanon, TN
    • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Macon County High School at Watertown High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Watertown, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wilson Central High School at Warren County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Mcminnville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Freedom Preparatory Academy at Tennessee Heat

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Mount Juliet, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.