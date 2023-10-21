The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) will play a fellow SEC opponent, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Mississippi State matchup in this article.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-6) 48.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-5.5) 48.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Arkansas is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Razorbacks have not covered the spread when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Mississippi State has covered just once in six games with a spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 6 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Arkansas & Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Arkansas To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Mississippi State To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

