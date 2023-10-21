In the game between the Austin Peay Governors and Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM, our projection system expects the Governors to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Austin Peay vs. Southern Utah Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-6.2) 55.6 Austin Peay 31, Southern Utah 25

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover three times.

A total of four of Governors games last year hit the over.

Southern Utah Betting Info (2022)

The Thunderbirds compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread last season.

The Thunderbirds and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of eight times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Governors vs. Thunderbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Utah 24.8 26.7 32.0 23.0 21.3 28.5 Austin Peay 35.7 21.0 52.0 8.5 27.5 27.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.