The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4) hit the road for a UAC battle against the Austin Peay Governors (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Eccles Coliseum.

On offense, Southern Utah ranks 84th in the FCS with 322.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 69th in total defense (362.0 yards allowed per contest). Austin Peay's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FCS with 446.2 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 368.5 total yards per game, which ranks 78th.

We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Austin Peay vs. Southern Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cedar City, Utah

Cedar City, Utah Venue: Eccles Coliseum

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Austin Peay vs. Southern Utah Key Statistics

Austin Peay Southern Utah 446.2 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.2 (87th) 368.5 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.0 (59th) 148.2 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 77.7 (124th) 298.0 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.5 (27th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has recored 1,717 passing yards, or 286.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69% of his passes and has collected 14 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 18.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Jevon Jackson has rushed 97 times for 555 yards, with five touchdowns.

CJ Evans Jr. has taken 29 carries and totaled 153 yards with one touchdown.

Trey Goodman's 398 receiving yards (66.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions on 19 targets with four touchdowns.

Tre Shackelford has recorded 358 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 29 receptions.

Kam Thomas' 25 receptions (on 33 targets) have netted him 304 yards (50.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Southern Utah Stats Leaders

Justin Miller has thrown for 1,424 yards (237.3 ypg) to lead Southern Utah, completing 57.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Braedon Wissler has racked up 251 yards on 71 carries.

Targhee Lambson has carried the ball 55 times for 140 yards (23.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Zack Mitchell's team-leading 416 yards as a receiver have come on 32 receptions (out of 36 targets) with four touchdowns.

Isaiah Wooden has caught 32 passes for 416 yards (69.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Tim Patrick Jr.'s 13 receptions have yielded 203 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southern Utah or Austin Peay gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.