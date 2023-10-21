In one of the many exciting matchups on the Eredivisie schedule today, Fortuna Sittard and PSV Eindhoven square off at Philips Stadion.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today's Eredivisie action.

Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard makes the trip to play PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-900)

PSV Eindhoven (-900) Underdog: Fortuna Sittard (+1600)

Fortuna Sittard (+1600) Draw: (+1000)

(+1000) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch RKC Waalwijk vs FC Volendam

FC Volendam is on the road to match up with RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion in Waalwijk.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: RKC Waalwijk (-145)

RKC Waalwijk (-145) Underdog: FC Volendam (+330)

FC Volendam (+330) Draw: (+340)

(+340) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch NEC Nijmegen vs Almere City FC

Almere City FC travels to play NEC Nijmegen at Goffertstadion in Nijmegen.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: NEC Nijmegen (-120)

NEC Nijmegen (-120) Underdog: Almere City FC (+320)

Almere City FC (+320) Draw: (+275)

(+275) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch AZ Alkmaar vs SC Heerenveen

SC Heerenveen makes the trip to take on AZ Alkmaar at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AZ Alkmaar (-370)

AZ Alkmaar (-370) Underdog: SC Heerenveen (+900)

SC Heerenveen (+900) Draw: (+500)

(+500) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Vitesse Arnhem

Vitesse Arnhem is on the road to match up with Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-750)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (-750) Underdog: Vitesse Arnhem (+1500)

Vitesse Arnhem (+1500) Draw: (+800)

(+800) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

