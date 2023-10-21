The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP is in progress, and after the second round Justin Suh is in second place at -6.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

Justin Suh Insights

Suh has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Suh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Suh has had an average finish of 41st.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Suh has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -3 281 0 24 1 2 $2.1M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Accordia Golf Narashino CC measures 7,079 yards for this tournament, 64 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC has a recent scoring average of -1.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC is 7,079 yards, 217 yards shorter than the average course Suh has played in the past year (7,296).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Suh's Last Time Out

Suh was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 48th percentile of the field.

Suh shot better than just 20% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Suh shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Suh had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Suh's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average (8.0).

At that most recent tournament, Suh's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Suh ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Suh underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

All statistics in this article reflect Suh's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

