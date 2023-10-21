Can we count on Juuso Parssinen lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators clash with the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Parssinen stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Parssinen has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 14 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.0 hits and 21.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.