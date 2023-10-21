The Nashville Predators, Juuso Parssinen among them, face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Parssinen's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Juuso Parssinen vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Parssinen Season Stats Insights

Parssinen has averaged 15:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Parssinen has a goal in two of five games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

He has two games with a point this season, but in five contests Parssinen has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Parssinen has yet to post an assist through five games this season.

Parssinen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Parssinen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Parssinen Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 14 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 5 Games 1 2 Points 0 2 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

