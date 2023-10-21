According to our computer projections, the Memphis Tigers will defeat the UAB Blazers when the two teams match up at Protective Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Memphis vs. UAB Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-7) Over (61.5) Memphis 37, UAB 26

Week 8 AAC Predictions

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

The Tigers have won once against the spread this year.

Memphis has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Out of five Tigers games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Memphis games this season have posted an average total of 53.9, which is 7.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The Blazers have a 32.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blazers' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

UAB is a 2-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this season.

Blazers games have hit the over in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The average over/under for UAB games this season is 1.6 less points than the point total of 61.5 in this outing.

Tigers vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 34 23 35 25.3 37 3 UAB 30.1 36.6 37.3 27.3 24.8 43.5

