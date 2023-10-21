Oddsmakers give the Memphis Tigers (4-2) the edge when they visit the UAB Blazers (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between AAC rivals at Protective Stadium. Memphis is favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 61.5.

Memphis is averaging 426.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks 42nd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Tigers rank 62nd, surrendering 369.5 yards per contest. UAB's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 36.6 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 57th with 30.1 points per contest.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Memphis vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -6.5 -110 -110 61.5 -105 -115 -275 +210

Memphis Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Tigers rank -39-worst in total offense (404.3 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (488 yards per game allowed).

Over the last three games, the Tigers rank 16th-worst in scoring offense (27.7 points per game) and -62-worst in scoring defense (32.3 points per game allowed).

Despite sporting the 38th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (302 passing yards per game), Memphis ranks -117-worst in pass defense over that stretch (325 passing yards surrendered per game).

Over the last three games, the Tigers rank -85-worst in rushing offense (102.3 rushing yards per game) and -25-worst in rushing defense (163 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Tigers have not covered the spread and are 1-2 overall over their last three games.

Memphis has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Week 8 AAC Betting Trends

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis is 1-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Memphis games have gone over the point total on three of five occasions (60%).

Memphis has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Memphis has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 1,697 yards (282.8 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 66.1% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 129 rushing yards on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has racked up 468 rushing yards on 82 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's also added 233 yards (38.8 per game) on 26 catches with one touchdown.

Sutton Smith has carried the ball 35 times for 169 yards (28.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's 507 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 50 times and has registered 34 catches and two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 25 passes while averaging 59.5 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Andres Fox has collected 1.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up one TFL and eight tackles.

Chandler Martin, Memphis' tackle leader, has 43 tackles, five TFL, and one sack this year.

DJ Bell has a team-high one interception to go along with 14 tackles and one pass defended.

