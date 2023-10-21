The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) hit the road for a Big Ten showdown against the Michigan State Spartans (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan sports the 53rd-ranked offense this year (413.7 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking second-best with only 233.1 yards allowed per game. Michigan State is generating 350.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (95th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 334.0 total yards per contest (37th-ranked).

For more specifics of this contest, keep reading.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Michigan Michigan State 413.7 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.3 (109th) 233.1 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.0 (23rd) 182.0 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.7 (110th) 231.7 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.7 (70th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (129th) 12 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 1,512 yards (216.0 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 78.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 160 rushing yards on 30 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 96 times for 546 yards (78.0 per game), scoring 12 times.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 197 yards (28.1 per game) with one touchdown. He's also helped out in the pass game with 18 grabs for 161 yards

Roman Wilson has hauled in 25 receptions for 396 yards (56.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 19 passes for 357 yards (51.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colston Loveland has hauled in 19 grabs for 285 yards, an average of 40.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim leads Michigan State with 1,090 yards on 91-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 113 times for 529 yards (88.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has been given 24 carries and totaled 90 yards with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has racked up 274 receiving yards on 24 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tre Mosley has put up a 228-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 37 targets.

Jaron Glover has racked up 227 reciving yards (37.8 ypg) this season.

