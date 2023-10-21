NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | October 21
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Detroit Red Wings versus the Ottawa Senators is one of many strong options on Saturday's NHL slate.
How to watch all the games in the NHL on Saturday is included here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+,BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Anaheim Ducks at Arizona Coyotes
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+,BSSC,BSSD,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vancouver Canucks at Florida Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+,BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|NHL Network,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+,MSG-B,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Minnesota Wild
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+,BSOH,BSN,BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+,NBCS-PH,BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+,NBCS-CA,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+,BSMW,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Colorado Avalanche
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+,ALT,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Rangers at Seattle Kraken
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+,MSG,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+,NESN,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
