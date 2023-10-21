Having lost four straight, the San Jose Sharks visit the Nashville Predators on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Sharks Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are giving up 15 total goals (three per game) to rank 24th in league action.

The Predators' 13 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On the defensive side, the Predators have given up only 2.8 goals per game (14 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at only a 2.6 goals-per-game average (13 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 5 1 4 5 3 2 - Ryan O'Reilly 5 2 2 4 2 7 53.8% Colton Sissons 5 3 0 3 2 2 50.6% Tyson Barrie 5 0 3 3 1 0 - Cole Smith 5 2 1 3 2 3 75%

Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Sharks' total of 315 goals conceded (3.8 per game) was 30th in the league.

The Sharks had 233 goals last season (2.8 per game), 25th in the NHL.

They had the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -82.

The Sharks had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 223 chances.

The Sharks scored on 18.39% of their power plays, No. 25 in the league.

Sharks Key Players