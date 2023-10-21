Predators vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 21
The Nashville Predators (2-3) host the San Jose Sharks (0-3-1, losers of four straight) at Bridgestone Arena. The contest on Saturday, October 21 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.
Predators vs. Sharks Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Predators 3, Sharks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (-225)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Pick Em
Predators vs Sharks Additional Info
Predators Splits and Trends
- In the one game this season the Predators recorded just one goal, they lost.
- Nashville has lost the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Predators have scored three or more goals in three games (2-1-0, four points).
- In the two games when Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal, it lost both times.
- In the four games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Nashville is 2-2-0 (four points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents once, and lost.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|23rd
|2.6
|Goals Scored
|1.5
|30th
|14th
|3
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|21st
|6th
|34.2
|Shots
|21.8
|32nd
|11th
|28.4
|Shots Allowed
|40.5
|32nd
|15th
|19.05%
|Power Play %
|13.33%
|22nd
|30th
|63.16%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.57%
|15th
Predators vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
