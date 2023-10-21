Predators vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators (2-3) host the San Jose Sharks (0-3-1), who have dropped four in a row, on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-225)
|Sharks (+185)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have not played as a moneyline favorite yet this season.
- Nashville has not played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.
- The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.
- In two games this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Predators vs Sharks Additional Info
Predators vs. Sharks Rankings
|Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Sharks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|223 (28th)
|Goals
|233 (25th)
|236 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|315 (30th)
|44 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (26th)
|48 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (9th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators offense's 13 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Predators are ranked 24th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 15 total goals (three per game).
- Their goal differential (-2) ranks them 18th in the NHL.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.