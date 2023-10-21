Tennessee vs. Alabama Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
In the matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Crimson Tide to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Tennessee vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Tennessee (+8.5)
|Over (47.5)
|Alabama 27, Tennessee 22
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 8 SEC Predictions
- South Carolina vs Missouri
- South Carolina vs Missouri
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
Tennessee Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Alabama vs. Tennessee? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Volunteers.
- So far this year, the Volunteers have compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread.
- The Volunteers have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
- The average point total for Tennessee this year is 9.8 points higher than this game's over/under.
Alabama Betting Info (2023)
- The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.
- Against the spread, the Crimson Tide are 4-3-0 this year.
- Alabama has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- There have been four Crimson Tide games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.
- The point total average for Alabama games this season is 51.4, 3.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Volunteers vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama
|30.1
|16
|32
|18
|27.7
|13.3
|Tennessee
|33.5
|17
|34
|15
|16
|29
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.