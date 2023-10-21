The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 2:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Tennessee Tech vs. Southeast Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southeast Missouri State (-22) 48 Southeast Missouri State 35, Tennessee Tech 13

Week 8 OVC Predictions

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

Golden Eagles games hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

In Redhawks three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Golden Eagles vs. Redhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee Tech 12 26.3 12 13.5 12 32.8 Southeast Missouri State 29.3 30.8 35 20.3 23.7 41.3

