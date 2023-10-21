OVC foes match up when the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Tucker Stadium.

Tennessee Tech is totaling 307.8 yards per game on offense (96th in the FCS), and rank 34th defensively, yielding 315.0 yards allowed per game. Southeast Missouri State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 474.7 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst. On offense, it ranks 36th with 389.3 total yards per contest.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Tennessee Tech vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech Southeast Missouri State 307.8 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.3 (48th) 315.0 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.7 (120th) 132.5 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.8 (86th) 175.3 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.5 (15th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has 424 pass yards for Tennessee Tech, completing 57.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Justin Pegues has racked up 342 yards on 67 carries while finding the end zone two times. He's also caught 13 passes for 109 yards (18.2 per game).

Marcus Knight has carried the ball 54 times for 256 yards (42.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Brad Clark's 288 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has totaled 22 receptions.

Jalal Dean has reeled in nine passes while averaging 29.2 yards per game.

Metrius Fleming's 14 grabs have yielded 138 yards and one touchdown.

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has been a dual threat for Southeast Missouri State this season. He has 1,608 passing yards (268.0 per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes. He's tossed 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 85 yards (14.2 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Geno Hess has rushed for 504 yards on 98 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground. He's also added 20 catches, totaling 165 yards.

Damoriea Vick leads his team with 459 receiving yards on 45 catches with four touchdowns.

Ryan Flournoy has caught 31 passes and compiled 372 receiving yards (62.0 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jack Clinkenbeard has racked up 176 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee Tech or Southeast Missouri State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.