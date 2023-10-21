UT Martin vs. Charleston Southern Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the UT Martin Skyhawks and Charleston Southern Buccaneers match up at 3:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Skyhawks. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
UT Martin vs. Charleston Southern Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|UT Martin (-26.9)
|50.6
|UT Martin 39, Charleston Southern 12
UT Martin Betting Info (2023)
- The Skyhawks have two wins against the spread this year.
- The Skyhawks have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.
Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)
- The Buccaneers compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread last year.
- A total of five of Buccaneers games last year went over the point total.
Skyhawks vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UT Martin
|32.7
|24
|41.3
|16
|24
|32
|Charleston Southern
|15.8
|31.3
|14.3
|11.3
|19
|71.5
