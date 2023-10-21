The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-3) visit the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-1) at Hardy M. Graham Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

UT Martin has the 41st-ranked defense this season (24 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 23rd-best with 32.7 points per game. This season has been tough for Charleston Southern on both offense and defense, as it is putting up just 211.5 total yards per game (third-worst) and allowing 436.8 total yards per game (17th-worst).

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article.

UT Martin vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

UT Martin vs. Charleston Southern Key Statistics

UT Martin Charleston Southern 464.5 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.5 (125th) 392 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.8 (103rd) 255.2 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.7 (107th) 209.3 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.8 (125th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has been a dual threat for UT Martin so far this season. He has 1,166 passing yards, completing 53.3% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 238 yards (39.7 ypg) on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Sam Franklin, has carried the ball 110 times for 839 yards (139.8 per game), scoring seven times.

DeVonte Tanksley's team-leading 340 yards as a receiver have come on 25 receptions (out of 33 targets) with one touchdown.

Trevonte Rucker has grabbed 17 passes while averaging 41.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Zoe Roberts has been the target of 13 passes and compiled 15 catches for 160 yards, an average of 26.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne has 443 passing yards, or 73.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.9% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with one interception.

TJ Ruff has carried the ball 80 times for 373 yards, with four touchdowns.

JD Moore has taken 48 carries and totaled 194 yards with one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas' 158 receiving yards (26.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions on 14 targets with one touchdown.

Noah Jennings has put up a 108-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on nine targets.

Tyree Taylor's seven targets have resulted in seven receptions for 91 yards.

