The Week 8 college football slate includes five games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and the top performers from each completed game.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

Week 8 SEC Results

Mississippi State 7 Arkansas 3

  • Pregame Favorite: Arkansas (-7)
  • Pregame Total: 46.5

Mississippi State Leaders

  • Passing: Michael Wright (8-for-12, 85 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Wright (11 ATT, 60 YDS)
  • Receiving: Justin Robinson (3 TAR, 2 REC, 40 YDS)

Arkansas Leaders

  • Passing: K.J. Jefferson (19-for-31, 97 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Rashod Dubinion (14 ATT, 47 YDS)
  • Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (7 TAR, 4 REC, 35 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

ArkansasMississippi State
200Total Yards205
97Passing Yards85
103Rushing Yards120
2Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 8 SEC Games

No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ole Miss (-6.5)

Army Black Knights at No. 19 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: LSU (-32.5)

