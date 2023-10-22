St. Kilda Saints versus Fremantle Dockers in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match is one of many compelling options on Sunday's AFL slate.

Watch AFL action on Fubo!

AFL Streaming Live Today

St. Kilda Saints at Fremantle Dockers

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

West Coast Eagles at Essendon Bombers

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 2:00 AM ET

2:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with AFL action all year long on Fubo!