The Houston Astros will host the Texas Rangers in the sixth game of the ALCS on Sunday at 8:03 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Minute Maid Park. The Rangers hope to force a Game 7 as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 3-2. Framber Valdez will get the starting nod for the Astros, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are seventh in MLB action with 222 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage.

The Astros are fourth in the majors with a .259 batting average.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (827 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros' .331 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest mark in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.281).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 233 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 577 extra-base hits, Texas ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 881.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .337.

The Rangers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Valdez is trying to collect his 21st quality start of the year in this matchup.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in a game 28 times this season heading into this outing.

In six of his 31 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi (12-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers L 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Cristian Javier Max Scherzer 10/19/2023 Rangers W 10-3 Away Jose Urquidy Andrew Heaney 10/20/2023 Rangers W 5-4 Away Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/22/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.