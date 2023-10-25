The Atlanta Hawks face the Charlotte Hornets as 3.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hawks vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 118 - Hornets 114

Hawks vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 3.5)

Hawks (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-4.2)

Hawks (-4.2) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

Hawks Performance Insights

Last year, the Hawks were third-best in the NBA on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points allowed).

On the boards, Atlanta was 10th in the league in rebounds (44.4 per game) last season. It was 19th in rebounds allowed (44.1 per game).

Last season the Hawks were ranked 18th in the league in assists with 25 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta was fourth-best in the league in committing them (12.4 per game) last year. It was 14th in forcing them (13.5 per game).

At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc last season, the Hawks were 24th and 21st in the league, respectively, in those categories.

