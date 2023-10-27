AAC foes meet when the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) and the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) play on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Florida Atlantic is averaging 24.1 points per game offensively this year (91st in the FBS), and is allowing 25 points per game (65th) on defense. Charlotte has been sputtering offensively, ranking 14th-worst with 307 total yards per game. It has been better on defense, allowing 345.1 total yards per contest (48th-ranked).

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream:

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Charlotte 350.1 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307 (125th) 399 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.1 (38th) 122.4 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.6 (88th) 227.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.4 (117th) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (118th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has 1,044 passing yards for Florida Atlantic, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Larry McCammon III, has carried the ball 96 times for 472 yards (67.4 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 18 passes for 156 yards.

Kobe Lewis has carried the ball 40 times for 211 yards (30.1 per game) and one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester has hauled in 66 catches for 636 yards (90.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Tony Johnson has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 270 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Je'Quan Burton has racked up 15 catches for 193 yards, an average of 27.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has thrown for 601 yards on 57% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalon Jones, has carried the ball 90 times for 446 yards (63.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has piled up 192 yards (on 41 carries).

Jack Hestera has registered 23 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 286 (40.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has recorded 213 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.

Colin Weber has racked up 188 reciving yards (26.9 ypg) this season.

