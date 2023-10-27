Hawks vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
On Friday, October 27, 2023, the New York Knicks (0-1) play the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Knicks matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Hawks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-1.5)
|229.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info
|Knicks vs Hawks Injury Report
|Knicks vs Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Hawks Prediction
|How to Watch Knicks vs Hawks
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Knicks' +240 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in league).
- The Hawks scored 118.4 points per game last season (third in the NBA) and gave up 118.1 (25th in the league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combined to score 234.4 points per game last season, 4.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams scored 231.2 combined points per game last season, 1.7 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- New York went 46-36-0 ATS last season.
- Atlanta put together a 36-46-0 record against the spread last year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Hawks Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Trae Young
|27.5
|-125
|23.0
|Dejounte Murray
|18.5
|-115
|11.0
|De'Andre Hunter
|12.5
|-125
|9.0
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|10.5
|-105
|7.0
|Clint Capela
|9.5
|-139
|15.0
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Dejounte Murray or another Hawks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Hawks and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+8000
|+3300
|-
|Knicks
|+5000
|+1800
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.