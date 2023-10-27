The New York Knicks (0-1) face the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) on October 27, 2023.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks shot 48.3% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Atlanta had a 32-20 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.2% from the field.

The Hawks were the 10th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks finished third.

The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 113.1 the Knicks gave up.

Atlanta went 36-22 last season when it scored more than 113.1 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Hawks put up 119.6 points per game last season, 2.4 more than they averaged away (117.2).

In 2022-23, the Hawks conceded 1.5 fewer points per game at home (117.4) than away (118.9).

At home, the Hawks sunk 10.7 triples per game last season, 0.1 fewer than they averaged on the road (10.8). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.7%) than on the road (35.7%) as well.

Hawks Injuries