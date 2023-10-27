The New York Knicks (0-1) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 110 - Hawks 108

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 1.5)

Knicks (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-2.0)

Knicks (-2.0) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.0

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks were lifted by their offense last season, as they ranked third-best in the NBA by posting 118.4 points per game. They ranked 25th in the league in points allowed (118.1 per contest).

Atlanta pulled down 44.4 boards per game (10th-ranked in NBA) last year, while allowing 44.1 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

The Hawks ranked 18th in the NBA with 25.0 assists per contest.

Atlanta forced 13.5 turnovers per game last season (14th-ranked in NBA), but it averaged only 12.4 turnovers per contest (fourth-best).

The Hawks drained 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th-ranked in league). They owned a 35.2% shooting percentage (21st-ranked) from downtown.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.