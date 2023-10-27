Onyeka Okongwu and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing off versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 116-110 loss against the Hornets, Okongwu put up seven points.

In this article we will break down Okongwu's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-105)

Over 7.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Okongwu's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the league last season, allowing 113.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks gave up 42 rebounds per game last year, seventh in the NBA in that category.

The Knicks allowed 25.1 assists per contest last season (13th in the league).

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 13 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 19 7 4 1 0 1 0 1/20/2023 27 14 7 1 0 3 0 12/7/2022 24 10 6 0 0 1 0 11/2/2022 19 4 7 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.