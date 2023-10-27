The World Series begins on Friday when the Texas Rangers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Action begins at 8:03 PM ET at Globe Life Field, and can be watched on FOX. Zac Gallen is starting for the Diamondbacks while the Rangers have yet to name a starter.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third-best in MLB play with 233 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .452.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Eovaldi is seeking his fifth straight quality start.

Eovaldi is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

In eight of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (17-9) will make his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has started 34 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 20 of them.

Gallen has 28 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 34 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers - Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers - Away Merrill Kelly - 10/30/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Pfaadt - 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home - -

