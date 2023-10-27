The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 116-110 loss to the Hornets, Young had 23 points and nine assists.

Below we will break down Young's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-104)

Over 27.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Over 3.5 (+124) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (-147)

Over 8.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the league defensively last season, conceding 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks conceded 42 rebounds per contest last year, seventh in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Knicks were 13th in the league defensively last year, allowing 25.1 per contest.

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 13 makes per contest.

Trae Young vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 32 19 1 11 1 0 4 1/20/2023 33 27 1 6 1 0 1 12/7/2022 30 19 4 6 0 0 0 11/2/2022 28 17 6 7 2 0 1

